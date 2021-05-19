NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIO GRANDE - Cape May County Right to Life announced it will hold a prayer rally on the sidewalks at the intersection of Routes 9 and 47, in Rio Grande, from 1-2 p.m. May 31.  

According to a release, if attendees wish to stay longer, the group will continue the rally until 3 p.m. 

