Cape Christian Academy (CCA) is excited to announce the newest addition to their Early Learning Center, the infant and toddler rooms. In response to the current needs of the community, staff and volunteers devoted many hours renovating classrooms as they prepared for the needs of this special population. Grateful to be able to expand on existing programs in spite of COVID, CCA is applying the same safety practices that have proven successful within their existing Pre-K-12th grade classrooms. Families are happy to be able to have all of their children in the same location.
Administrator John Spriggs said, “Our loving, Christ-centered environment provides a great educational start for all children.” The infant room is equipped for infants ages 0-18 months. Experienced teacher, Ms. Fran, has been working with young children for 23 years. She is thrilled to love on the infants within this safe and nurturing environment.
The toddler room serves children ages 18 months through 3 years. This is an optimal place where children can learn, grow, and explore, as they prepare to graduate to their Pre-K class. “I love to nourish children’s minds and for them to understand God’s everlasting love for us - found in His son Jesus Christ,” said Ms. Jessica, the toddler teacher.
With limited availability for these ages, give them a call today to learn more and schedule a tour. State subsidy is available. Cape Christian Academy is centrally located in Cape May Court House. Their address is 10 Oyster Road. Call them at 609-465-4132, email them at info@CapeChristianAcademy.com, or check out their website at www.CapeChristianAcademy.com.