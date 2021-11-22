COURT HOUSE – “The history of America is not taught,” Anthony Monzo said Nov. 15 from his office, in Court House. Monzo, of Cape May, is passionate about his faith and how Christianity shaped the foundation of American law and society.
Despite a worldwide pandemic, Monzo remains committed to seeking justice for clients and defending religious liberty.
“We’re here to help people,” he explained. “It’s not about the money.”
Deciphering Truth
“My story started like many others of my generation. I was raised as a Roman Catholic, served as an altar boy at church, and went to Catholic elementary school and high school,” Monzo said.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Monzo and his family did not arrive in Cape May County until 1974.
“I did not know anything about Him (Jesus) other than what I learned in school and was able to decipher in between all of the Latin at the Roman Catholic Church Masses,” Monzo explained.
Monzo’s world expanded as he graduated high school and then attended university. He studied accounting and found himself drawn to tax law. He then pursued law school and expanded his career.
Yet, Monzo said he knew something was still missing.
Statute of Grace
After becoming a husband and father, Monzo began attending Mass again.
“Although I wanted to get closer to Jesus and knew it was not happening where I was, I was so set in my ways and so adverse to change that I continued to stick it out anyway,” Monzo clarified.
Then, at age 50, events and circumstances began “to click,” according to Monzo. He began reading the Bible and searching for answers. He said his wife, Kathleen, was instrumental in his search.
“I was about two-thirds through the Old Testament when the light came on and has not gone off since,” he explained.
He discovered that Jesus “was on every page” and bridged the Old and New Testaments.
Clear Record
Today, Monzo attends Covenant Bible Church, in Cape May. Monzo’s faith fuels his law practice and love for the county.
“We’re trying to find a way to help people here in Cape May County,” Monzo said, noting a portion of his work is pro bono.
He also opened the only local branch of the Christian Legal Society.
In 2020, Monzo and society members wrote a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, decrying the mandated shutdown of church and religious gatherings.
“I admire churches who took a stand,” Monzo said.
He advocates for the Bible to be taught in public schools, not only for religious purposes, but also for literary and historical reasons, i.e., the Mayflower Compact.
Monzo draws inspiration from several founding fathers, including John Adams, Alexander Hamilton, and James Madison, who called for “checks and balances” in government.
“God is the final authority,” Monzo said.
He said he is pleased with how county officials have handled the pandemic.
“We’ve fought for small businesses. Our hospital did a good job,” he added.
Monzo strives to uphold the ideals outlined in the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. He laments for “God-given rights” eroding over time in America.
“This is how I do law. I take every case personally,” he said.
He encourages others to learn the history of the Pilgrims who came in 1620.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.