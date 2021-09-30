WILDWOOD - An island-wide first responder recognition event was held at St. Ann’s Church, in Wildwood, from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 29.
According to a release, the event was conceived and coordinated by Rev. Cadmus Mazzarella, of Notre Dame de la Mare Parish, and Rev. Deb Moore, of Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel. Twelve of the 18 churches on the island attended the ecumenical showing of prayer and support.
The event was held to honor the community's brave heroes who run toward danger, selflessly helping others.
A plaque with a shooting star was given to every department to hang in their roll call areas and assembly rooms. The star represents the far-reaching ways committed men and women serve the community, at times doing the impossible to save others.
“The invisible presence of impossible dreams are embodied in the commitment, courage and actions of our first responders. We want them to know they are always in our thoughts and prayers," Moore stated.
All police, fire, emergency medical service (EMS) teams, some of the beach patrols, with offseason representation, attended to receive a recognition plaque. All four mayors of the Wildwoods were present, as well as some of their commissioners.
The message of the evening, “The Impossible Dream,” was presented by Moore.