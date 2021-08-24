ERMA – Soft breezes, shade trees, and flowers create a calming atmosphere off Seashore Road. Beneath a canopy of trees, the Cape May Holiness Erma Camp offers a retreat from the pressures of daily life. It’s easy to drive by and not even notice it.
Camp staff opened the doors to Faith Matters Aug. 19, explaining how important the camp is to Cape May County and beyond.
In the Beginning
According to historical records, the camp officially began in 1912, when the modern world was gaining speed with factories, electricity, and the growth of American influence on the international stage. Yet, with increased power and industrialization came increased pressures and tragedy, including the Titanic’s sinking.
The Holiness movement began, in earnest, after the Civil War, when Methodist ministers John A. Wood and John Inskip held camp meetings, in Vineland. Out of the revivals came a group known as the Nazarenes, devoted to Jesus Christ’s teachings (https://bit.ly/3gqvbCI).
“The camp was founded by Holiness, not Nazarenes,” Pastor Tim West, of the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, explained. Although united in doctrine, the camp is independent of the church.
Living like Jesus is holiness, according to Holiness doctrine, and acting upon his kindness, truth and compassion.
According to media sources, the first revival meetings took place on Tabernacle Road before the present Tabernacle was built, in 1959. The Rev. G. Thomas Spiker, who built churches in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, oversaw the tabernacle’s construction.
Tranquility and Progress
Over time, more buildings appeared on site, facilitating the camp’s ministry. Although established by the Holiness movement, the camp is nondenominational, offering a place for all. The camp stood through two world wars, the Great Depression, social unrest, and now two pandemics, i.e., Spanish flu and coronavirus.
The tabernacle stands at the heart of the compound, surrounded by cottages, a dining hall, snack shack, and even a children’s chapel.
Over 21 RV lots are available, as well as a “motel,” where guests can stay. Smaller dormitories house boys and girls for youth activities.
Mike and Judi Klingele live on the grounds as year-round caretakers.
“We’ve been here since 2017,” Mike Klingele said.
As a caretaker, he supervises all projects and ensures everything runs smoothly. From clearing leaves to routine maintenance, Klingele’s responsibilities are many.
“My ministry is to help people relax,” he added.
2020 witnessed a quiet season, but family camp resumed in July 2021. Klingele said all Covid safety persuasions are followed, including installing hand sanitizing stations and open-air seating in the tabernacle.
Personal Experience
According to West, the camp “is a beautiful picture of the church,” with all kinds of people coming together. His congregation will rent the camp Sept. 16-19 for a revival meeting. Special times of prayer, preaching, and anointing will ensue.
The camp reaches a wide age demographic, including Shannon Gipple, one of the trustees.
“I think what camp means to me is bringing my family to a spiritual atmosphere for 10 days and making memories with other families, who we only get to see once a year,” Gipple wrote Aug. 18.
Gipple, a young mother of two, said she looks forward to the “daytime Bible studies and nightly services.” Spending time with her sons at camp helps her face the world, again, refreshed. According to Gipple, her oldest son looks forward to camp and “making new friends.”
According to Biblical accounts, Jesus needed rest and encouraged his followers to do so. We all need time apart and the Erma Camp provides a possibility to do just that.
