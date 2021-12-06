WILDWOOD CREST – “God put me on this Earth to lead,” Don Cabrera, mayor of Wildwood Crest, said Nov. 30.
Inside his office at Borough Hall, Cabrera delineated how faith impacts and shapes his life every day. As a husband, father, son, triathlete, and local politician, Cabrera says his roles culminate in the kind of man he strives to become.
The mayor shared his “diverse” faith background, revealing a marathon of perseverance and overcoming.
Starting Line
Born and raised near the nation’s capital, Cabrera, 56, grew up in the Baptist tradition. His parents divorced when he was 2 years old, but he continued attending services with his mother.
Eventually, Cabrera and his mother relocated to Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
Yet, Cabrera’s youthful experience was not entirely idyllic.
According to Cabrera, he was “thrown out” of a summer Bible camp due to a fistfight. Changing family dynamics impacted Cabrera while growing up, but he never forgot the importance of prayer or faith in God.
Warming Up
After graduating high school, Cabrera attended the California University of Pennsylvania where he studied recreation and park administration. The mayor said he joined a Roman Catholic-based fraternity at the school.
From community events to charitable activities, Cabrera participated with fraternity members who cared for others around them.
“I believe in prayer and a higher faith,” Cabrera explained. To him, faith is action and not just what one says. He also ran for student council and held several positions. A desire to lead and make life better spurred Cabrera on.
Today, he cherishes those early leadership lessons.
Facing Hurdles
Cabrera came to Wildwood Crest with his wife, Jeanine, and later took a position with The Morey Organization. He then launched his own business, in 2002, after much “soul searching.”
As his business grew, Cabrera said he became increasingly uncomfortable with the “business model” in many churches. He attended a Methodist congregation after university and later attended Crest Community Church for many years.
Now, Cabrera wishes to return to a formal worship setting. He still has questions, but desires community and to reach others. According to the mayor, he “communes” with God while running and describes his prayer time as “private.”
Running Strong
In 1997, Cabrera made his debut in the political realm, although he did not win a seat. He persisted and became a commissioner in 2001. Since then, Cabrera has won six consecutive terms and will begin his second term as mayor, in 2022.
How does faith guide Cabrera in politics?
“I try to inspire people in my life,” Cabrera said. “I was put here to lead; I firmly believe that.”
By prayer and listening to others, the mayor said he seeks to make the Crest an even better place to be.
The support of residents and friends “overwhelmed” him during the Nov. 2 election.
“I was pleasantly surprised. God was in that,” Cabrera said. “It’s all in God’s hands.”
His political philosophy is rooted in the Ten Commandments, according to Cabrera.
Finishing Well
Looking ahead, Cabrera is concerned about the political division in America.
“I can’t watch the news anymore,” he said.
Yet, Cabrera remains hopeful for a more “moderate” and stable climate as Republicans and Democrats work together for the good of all citizens.
“You should rely on faith, not frown on faith,” Cabrera said.
In his personal life, the mayor hopes to travel more with his wife, in the future, and eventually assume the role of a grandfather.
Cabrera plans to compete in more athletic events, as well.
Life is a marathon, not a sprint, and Cabrera is eager to press on for the good of his loved ones and the Crest community.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.