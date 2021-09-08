Cape Christian Academy 2021 Summer Camp, “Exploring & Celebrating God’s Creation”, served 80 children in the community with campers ranging in ages from infancy to 10 years. To maintain safety measures and for age-appropriate activities, camp classes were divided into groups by grade. Each camper enjoyed an assortment of activities within their class intended to challenge their creativity, encourage socialization and cooperative efforts, build on their academic skills, and just have all-around kid fun, within a safe and nurturing Christ-centered environment. Our famous weekly “water days” were a big hit, and a good chance to cool off from the summer heat. Many of our campers had such a good time they wanted to stay, and have enrolled for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. While classes start on September 7, there’s still time to consider CCA for your child. With year-round open enrollment, need-based financial aid/NJ state subsidy, and hybrid options available for home-schoolers, an education at Cape Christian Academy is more attainable than one may realize. For an excellent infant through 12th-grade education centered on God’s word contact us at 609-465-4132, info@CapeChristianAcademy.com, or see our website www.CapeChristianAcademy.com for more information.
- Stone Harbor - I agree with the spouter about the Stone Harbor lifeguard building. Let’s spend the money on replenishing our beaches so there will be a beach for life guards to work at.
- Cape May Court House - Thanks to the wonderful angel who helped me get my hood open and battery jumped last week at the allergy doctor's office!! Yes, I put WD40 on the latch!
- Cape May County - Soon America will mandate vaccination proof to travel on commercial airlines within the United States. Those who are not vaccinated will not travel!!
- Wildwood - Is there going to be a "Bus Tour" next summer of famous parking lots in Wildwood?
- Cape May - Re: The Cape May comment on the Jetty Hotel with their new plan for the renovation and your complaint that they have limited parking for any new design. Mind your business and let the City of Cape...