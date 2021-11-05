CAPE MAY – It’s easy to stereotype the “artsy” crowd. Their image is either romanticized or deemed impractical. Sheer economics often renders artistic dreams simply that: A dream.
Yet, for David Macomber, he is breaking through the “starving artist” stereotype. As a husband, father, and elder at Revolve Church, in North Cape May, Macomber strives for excellence in all his roles.
The theme of his artwork rests upon the phrase “it’s well,” stemming from the Christian hymn, “It Is Well with My Soul.”
No matter what storms arise, Macomber, 41, trusts God’s sovereignty to guide him.
Shifting Tides
“I’ve been working professionally as an artist for 10 years,” Macomber said, from his home, in an Oct. 20 Zoom interview.
He grew up in Cape May County and attended Lower Cape May Regional High School. According to media sources, Macomber ironically “failed” art class due to not following instructions.
For Macomber, art is not merely self-expression. Art is reflecting who we are as humans made in God’s image.
After graduating high school, Macomber went to California to study graphic design. While there, he met his wife, Melissa Mae, and came to a deeper understanding of Christianity.
“On my own, my faith became more real to me in my early 20s,” he explained.
To Macomber, faith rests in the person and work of Jesus Christ.
Homeward Bound
Macomber and his wife lived in Long Beach, California, for about eight years. Macomber worked as a graphic designer and opened a pottery studio. Yet, he longed for the coastal woods and tranquility of home.
“I didn’t want to raise kids in Los Angeles. I like the small-town feel,” Macomber said.
In 2006, Macomber relocated to Cape May.
Wave Runner
Working for a design company, in Millville, kept Macomber busy. Then, while surfing one day, in North Jersey, he had a “near-death” experience.
Macomber almost drowned and said the event changed his life forever.
“I was working all the time. I need to be home more,” Macomber explained.
The “wake-up call” led Macomber to launch his art career.
“My wife and I took a risk,” he said.
Armed with his life’s savings, Macomber began accepting commissions for paintings and other pieces.
True North
As mariners guide their craft by the stars, Macomber plotted his life’s course by God’s will.
Throughout the last 10 years, Macomber has painted murals for various organizations and municipalities, including the City of Wildwood, Morey’s Piers, and Cape May Brewing Company.
His artwork contains mostly natural/nautical subjects, reflecting God’s creative work.
Macomber is also a member of the Coast Guard Artist Program. Several of his pieces were selected for display in various federal buildings.
“The Lord has always provided,” Macomber said.
By living within their means, Macomber and his family have traveled extensively, conducting mission work in Europe and Asia. He left Greece just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, in 2020.
Macomber said living in the county is possible despite “lean times,” especially during the Covid lockdown. Not every family can afford to stay in Cape May County, Macomber clarified.
He advises others to “live the life God has put in front of you.”
“Whatever you do, do what is best for God’s glory in all areas of life,” Macomber concluded.
