WILDWOOD – During 2020’s lockdown, celebrations faded as the world grappled with Covid. Due to the lack of indoor activities, many religious gatherings ceased. Cherished traditions, such as Passover and Easter, endured an unexpected pause.
Faith Matters is investigating how Jews and Christians are celebrating, in 2021. The religious landscape is marked by Covid, but signs of hope and continuance remain.
Celebrations look different this year. Yet, congregants and their leaders are finding new ways to express timeless beliefs.
What is Passover?
Rabbi Ron Isaacs, of Beth Judah Temple, in Wildwood, shared the significance and importance of the holiday, which begins at sundown March 27.
“The name ‘Passover’ comes from the 10 plagues of Egypt,” he said, in a phone interview.
According to the Biblical narrative, the Israelites were slaves under the Egyptian pharaoh during the 13th century B.C.E. Moses, God’s prophet and chosen leader, ordered the pharaoh to let the slaves go free. When Pharaoh refused, a series of 10 plagues struck Egypt.
According to the book of Exodus, in the Old Testament, the final plague-imposed death on every firstborn Egyptian son. The Angel of Death would pass through the land. Moses instructed the Israelites to spread blood on their doorpost for the Angel of Death to “pass over.”
“For I will pass through the land of Egypt this night and will smite all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, both man and beast; and against all the gods of Egypt I will execute judgment: I am the Lord.” Exodus 12: 12, KJV.
Pharaoh finally relented, and the Israelites were free to return to the land of Canaan, modern-day Israel. The Jewish people have celebrated their liberty ever since, marking the occasion with a special meal called a “Seder.”
Light of Hope
According to Isaacs, 2,000 years of Jewish writings refer to Passover and the later sacrifice of a “Pascal lamb,” as written in the Torah (Law). As the Jews scattered across the Middle East and Europe after the destruction of the Temple, in Jerusalem, in 70 A.D., they celebrated Passover wherever they settled.
Isaacs explained that Passover symbolizes God’s redemption of his people, even in harsh conditions.
Body and Soul
Time marches on, never stagnant, and Isaacs is glad to share the relevance of Passover. The Seder meal involves body and soul, incorporating remembrance with hope for the future.
Four cups of wine are shared during the meal, representing every place in the Old Testament where God speaks of redeeming Israel. Matzah bread – thin and unleavened – is eaten, along with bitter herbs.
Matzah reminds Jews of when their ancestors did not have time to bake normal bread before leaving Egypt. All leaven (yeast) must be absent during Passover.
Bitter herbs, i.e., horseradish in some cultures, represent the pain of slavery.
Children ask traditional questions, like “why is this night different from others?”
According to Isaacs, the Seder’s order is found in the “Haggadah,” a text explaining Passover. The oldest surviving Haggadah dates to the 10th century, compiled by Spanish Jews.
Isaacs and his wife, Leora, wrote their own Haggadah called “Seder in Motion” to help keep young people and families engaged. Isaacs added meditation, yoga, and hand motions to traditional elements.
“The feeling is important in the Seder meal,” Isaacs explained.
Passover During a Pandemic
Isaacs said his family will celebrate differently this year, due to the pandemic, as will other members of Beth Judah. Last year, Isaacs and Leora zoomed with family and friends, sharing the Seder meal apart from their loved ones.
This year, their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren will be with them. Other family and friends will join the Seder virtually.
“It’s a hybrid,” Isaacs said.
Changes for Beth Judah are coming, as they plan to resume meeting corporately for worship.
“We’re shooting for July,” Isaacs said.
The congregation plans to meet outdoors, at the Lou Booth Amphitheater, in North Wildwood, before regathering in the temple.
Isaacs said, this year’s Passover marks a year since not meeting in-person.
Covid is a “modern plague,” and many are enslaved to fear. Bondage exists in many forms. Literal slavery still mars the globe today, including America, said Isaacs.
“This is a meal for freedom,” Isaacs concluded.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.