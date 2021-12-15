CLERMONT – “Now you have the tools to light the world on fire,” Alicia Farren said Dec. 3 from her office via Zoom.
Farren quoted the well-loved phrase she learned while attending LaSalle University. She claims the phrase still guides her to this day in her role as the new principal at Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School.
As a wife, mother and educator, Farren says she “wears many hats.” She dedicates her life to promoting academic excellence in a faith-based environment.
Farren shared her hopes for the future of faith-based education in a post-pandemic world. Will schools like Bishop McHugh find ways to preserve their traditions in an uncertain world?
Building Blocks
Born and raised in the Roman Catholic tradition in Philadelphia, Farren grew up attending Catholic schools.
Rigorous academics sharpened her mind and appetite for knowledge. Asking questions was encouraged, according to Farren. She describes her family as “loving and supportive,” laying the foundation for future success.
After graduating from high school, Farren attended the University of Scranton and then LaSalle University.
“It was my first time away from home,” she explained.
Yet, the experience helped to fuel Farren’s personal beliefs. She described how the Jesuit environment fostered her love of philosophy and theology.
“I learned how to live my faith,” Farren said.
She refers to the “timeless” roots of Christianity as her anchor, keeping her centered through life’s challenges.
Changing Course
Farren pursued her academic career while also assuming the role of a wife and mother. Today, she is the proud mother of four children. Farren also helps support her husband, who is also involved in Catholic education.
Coming to Cape May County is a new chapter in her journey, according to Farren. After teaching in Glenside, Pennsylvania, Farren said her priest encouraged her to take the next step.
Fifteen years of experience led her to Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School, in Clermont.
She describes the staff and students as “wonderful.” Farren shared her excitement to work among a “small community in faith.”
Navigating the New Normal
Have school rhythms returned to “normal” at Bishop McHugh? According to Farren, all classes and activities are “in-person.”
“Today, we celebrated the first advent mass,” Farren said.
Spiritual care is important to Farren, as well as keeping traditions alive.
One-hundred-and-sixty students, pre-K through 8th grade, currently attend Bishop McHugh.
Farren believes the whole child must be taught and cared for.
“We can talk about our faith and social justice,” she explained. “It’s not just going to mass. How did Jesus live?”
Farren’s duties are not often “glamorous,” as she deals with financial concerns and marketing strategies. Yet, she seeks to bring a “positive outlook” every day. She is thankful for the teachers and families who support the vision of faith-based education.
Keep Flourishing
The world is a different place since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Farren says faith is the way forward, as education will shape the leaders of tomorrow.
“It (faith) brings me back to who I am and God’s plan for me,” Farren explained.
While listening to God, Farren continues in her journey and new role at Bishop McHugh.
