WILDWOOD CREST – Honesty and integrity: These virtues draw the public eye and foster trust in elected officials. They also lay the foundation for thriving businesses – the kind people frequent yearly.
For Will Morey, chief executive officer of The Morey Organization and Cape May County commissioner, faith in God supports the entire framework of his life, spanning business and politics.
As life increases its demands, Morey persists in faith, unafraid to ask hard questions and dig deeper.
Sand Jam
Morey, 63, said he grew up in a “church-going background,” during a July 8 Zoom interview. Attending Sunday services and Sunday school programs comprised part of the family routine. As Morey’s father, Wilbert, began building his first hotel, the family alternated between Wildwood and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Growing up in the ’60s, Morey watched his parents deal with the ups and downs of business. The doo-wop theme reigned in Wildwood, representing a glamorous, modern America. Morey’s Piers grew around a yearly succession of new rides and attractions.
After graduating college, Morey returned to Five Mile Island. He took over the family business in 1995.
Yet, Morey said he bases his business decisions on “what would Jesus do?”
True Confessions
“Some people think I get whatever I want,” Morey said.
Whatever the decision, he said he is glad to explain the reason behind it. He seeks to invest in relationships where someone questions him.
“I don’t ask people to trust me,” Morey explained. By living out his faith, Morey said he “lets others decide” if he's honest and trustworthy.
“I really like getting input from others,” he added. Analysis is crucial in understanding his own motives, he said.
“I fall short in a lot of ways,” he said. Yet, he is determined to grow in his faith and “do a better job of sharing” God with others. He works to avoid the hypocrisy too many see in Christianity.
Morey greatly respects Pastor Rudy Sheptock, former pastor at The Lighthouse Church, in Court House. Morey and his wife, Janice, have attended the Lighthouse Church for many years. He draws encouragement from listening to Bible messages and sermons during his busy routine.
Balancing Act
Juggling work and family life is a daily struggle, and Morey is no exception. The pressure of keeping an iconic family business on track presents many challenges.
With his brother, Jack, running Morey’s Piers requires a “shared vision of the future.” Morey is the father of two grown sons, Will and Kyle, who are also coming alongside.
“Leadership is so important,” Morey said.
He took office as a county freeholder (now commissioner), in 2012, and came in as “an outsider,” according to Morey.
“I’ve come to appreciate frustration. It helps me dig deeper,” he explained.
Whether on the Boardwalk or in his county office, Morey wants to create more opportunities for people to flourish. Prayer is also a top priority.
“The journey is not always what we think. The questions get broader as you get older,” Morey mused.
Yet, by keeping an open mind and heart to truth, Morey looks forward to better economic times and growth as a person. When he isn’t working, he enjoys running the beach with his “grand-dog” who reminds him of “the real joys in life.”
“Focus on being outstanding, not perfection,” Morey concluded.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.