ERMA – “I was surrounded by things,” Paul Breden said, reminiscing about the day when his train sets became something more.
Breden is convinced that God told him to “use them for my glory.” Thus, a childhood dream became a reality as Breden, along with Steve Bistak and Lynn Jefferis, launched “Good News Junction.”
Despite Covid and the challenges of running an outreach, Breden, Bistak and Jefferis keep laying track and building bridges with local youth.
All Aboard
Breden has called Cape May County home for many years. Yet, his journey took many turns before attending Tabernacle United Methodist Church. Breden and Jefferis have faithfully attended for five years.
“I met Steve (Bistak) at a dinner. We make sure we say hi to strange faces,” Breden explained.
Bistak said he and his wife were “church hopping” at the time.
Bistak and Breden discovered a mutual passion for model trains. Together, they decided to form a club where young people could come, with their parents/grandparents, and hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
In 2019, Tabernacle Church used trains as their theme for Vacation Bible School. The event was featured in “The Railroad Evangelistic Magazine,” in the 2019 autumn issue.
Bistak, who relocated from Toms River three years ago, has “had several train layouts” throughout the years. He has lived in various states, including California. During Superstorm Sandy, in 2012, Bistak lost his extensive layout.
Good News Junction held its first meeting Feb. 7, 2020, according to Jefferis.
“We attracted older kids,” Bistak said.
Derailed by Pandemic
The “older kids” were retirement age people, with a few ninth graders in attendance, according to Breden.
“Covid changed everything,” Jefferis said.
After just beginning, Good News Junction returned to the proverbial “depot,” waiting for the tide to turn.
Today, the doors are open every Monday evening, from 6-8 p.m. Although the numbers are small, the outreach is growing. Breden and Bistak have plans for expansion and community engagement, including a Christmas open house.
Moving Forward
“The older people have so much to offer the young people if they will listen,” Jefferis said.
Two adults are always present, and all volunteers have undergone background checks, according to Jefferis. She wishes for all ages and genders to come and enjoy assembling the layout, which is still “a work in progress."
“We’re here to take the good news out there,” Breden said.
The program exists due to donations, according to Breden. Tabernacle Church provides the room and electricity.
Two specific challenges are the lack of young people in the church and “competing” with school and extracurricular activities, according to Bistak.
As the program unfolds, one-on-one interaction ensues as buildings and trains are assembled. Biblical lessons are shared throughout the time. Bistak and Breden said they are working on specifically integrating the Bible into their activities.
Mind and hand are busy, away from electronic devices. Parents are encouraged to work alongside their children.
Bistak said he wishes to be someone the young people “can talk to.” The doors are open to all.
“We’re planting a seed. It’s up to God to water it,” Jefferis said.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond. Those with a story of faith to share should contact the writer at rrogish@cmcherald.com.