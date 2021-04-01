COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Right to Life Committee (CMCRTLC) is holding a pro-life prayer vigil April 2, Good Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on both sides of North Main Street (Route 9), in Court House, near the Cape May County Superior Courthouse.
According to a release, this prayer vigil is to promote, uphold and support reverence and respect for all innocent human life from conception to natural death.
Since the prayer vigil is in the morning, attendees will still be able to attend Good Friday afternoon services at their churches.
The committee asks all people who want to participate in the prayer vigil to register in advance by contacting either Alvin Westerland (609-729-6021) or Steve Atzert (609-465-7765 or satzert1@verizon.net).
New Jersey is still requiring masks in outdoor public spaces when social distancing is difficult to maintain. All persons who participate in the Good Friday prayer vigil need to wear face masks because many of the sidewalks along North Main Street are narrow. New Jersey is no longer restricting crowd size for outdoor religious activities and political activities.
We ask registered participants to start arriving at 9:30 a.m., in the public parking lot off the north side of East Mechanic Street. The entrance to this parking lot is marked with a double-sided 24-by 30-inch white metal sign with “Parking” in large green letters.
Committee members will check-in registered participants in the parking lot and give each participant a prayer vigil poster. A paved walkway will be used to get from the parking lot to the crosswalk on North Main Street in front of the Cape May County Superior Court House.
The public parking lot can hold 115 cars. Additional parking is available in the Our Lady of the Angels Parish parking lot, at 35 East Mechanic St.