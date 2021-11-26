DENNISVILLE – Music is all around us, even when we’re not paying attention. From the supermarket to standing in line at a coffee shop, music creates a backdrop for one’s day.
The same is true for Nancy Robinson, who lives out her passion for music and teaching every day.
“Music has always been a part of my life,” Robinson said from her home Nov. 19, via Zoom.
Quiet Halls
For Robinson, one of the highlights of her year is the annual “Messiah” singalong held at Cape Island Baptist Church, in Cape May. Written by 18th-century German composer George Fredrick Handel, the “Messiah” is an oratorio centered on the birth, life, and death of Jesus Christ. Well-known songs from the score include “The Hallelujah Chorus,” “Comfort Ye, My People,” and “Unto Us a Child is Born.”
Yet, due to health and safety concerns, the singalong will not take place in 2021.
“It’s a yearly grounding of your faith,” Robinson explained. “We are actually singing about our Messiah.”
Robinson teaches music in the Linwood School District and will celebrate her 30th year in education. For a time, she gave music lessons over Zoom before moving on to a “hybrid” experience.
“I’ve done it all,” Robinson said.
The “Messiah” singalong is especially dear to Robinson, who served as conductor since 2010. She first participated as a flutist, in the orchestra, before taking the baton.
Soli Deo Gloria
According to Robinson, she first experienced the “Messiah” while in college. Studying music, in Pennsylvania, she attended the concert with friends. She also reconnected with her faith around the same time while attending a brethren congregation.
Born in Somers Point, Robinson and her family relocated to Court House during her high school years.
“I grew up in the church," Robinson said.
Today, Robinson and her husband, Brian, are members of the First United Methodist Church, in Court House. She led the choir and served as music director for several years.
“We are always given opportunities,” Robinson said. “It’s not about me.”
She views music as an outlet to share her faith in Jesus Christ as the Savior. Robinson loves the phrase used by classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach: “Soli Deo Gloria.” Translated, the Latin phrase means “glory to God alone.”
Finding Harmony
Robinson also finds musical expression in a volunteer group of musicians who perform together across the county. She enjoys the camaraderie and ability to help others in the group.
“I believe music is timeless,” Robinson said.
Music ministers to her heart, as well, especially in her role as a caregiver for her parents. Gardening and enjoying local beaches help her relax after a busy school year.
Yet, Robinson is concerned for arts programs and local events, i.e., the “Messiah” singalong.
“I hope we can continue,” she said, adding that a smaller event would “be worth it” for that one soul who found their Messiah.
Faith Matters is an ongoing series exploring the connection between individuals and their faith, impacting their families, community, and beyond.