Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Broken is an interesting word usually associated with something bad – broken bones, broken dishes, broken promises. But, lately I have been hearing this word used as something much more positive. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.