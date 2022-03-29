NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Right to Life Committee (CMCRTLC) will hold a pro-life prayer vigil on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 from 10 am to 11 am along the sidewalks of North Main Street in Cape May Court House near the Cape May County Superior Court Building.
 
CMCRTLC members will distribute prayer vigil posters to attendees on both sides of North Main Street. The County Sheriff LE Office and the Middle Township Police are OK with the event. The event is to pray for reverence and respect of all innocent human life from conception to natural death. 
 
Since the prayer vigil is from 10 am to 11 am, you will be able to attend Good Friday afternoon services at your church too.
 
Prayer vigil attendees can park at two different locations. The closest parking lot is a lot off the north side of East Mechanic Street. The entrance to this lot is just east of the Doctor’s Inn. The entrance is marked by a white metal 24” x 30” sign with the word “Parking” in green on both sides of the sign. Additional parking is available at the Our Lady of the Angels Parish parking lots -- in front of the church and across the street from the church -- at 35 East Mechanic Street.
 
If you want to attend the prayer vigil, please contact Alvin Westerland, Jill Swagler or Steve Atzert. Their contact information is below. If you have any questions, contact one of these members. 
 
We hope that some students from Cape Christian Academy will also attend this event.
 
Alvin Westerland, III (609-729-6021), President CMCRTLC
Jill Swagler, (609-224-7319), Secretary CMCRTLC
Steve Atzert (609-465-7765) (satzert1@verizon.net) CMCRTLC 
 
 
Dos and Don’ts for the Prayer Vigil
DO PRAY
DO STAND 10 FEET APART (unless small child/children with you)
DO NOT STAND IN DRIVE WAYS
DO NOT STAND IN THE STREET
 
 

