The evening air is cooler and it smells like fall - although that might be due to the leaves falling off early because of the mild drought we’re experiencing. Neil and I now can be found rocking on the porch in the evenings and watching the sunsets while enjoying the milder temperatures.
I’ve noticed that during the weekdays the crowds have thinned enough that I can drive around town without feeling the need to explain traffic laws to the others sharing our streets. Of course, if I act on that feeling I do it with my windows closed in the attempt to be a good neighbor.
I challenged myself and you readers at the start of summer to respond to God’s desire that we be good neighbors to everyone visiting South Jersey this summer. I hope you fared well and were able to enjoy yourselves while the visitors enjoy themselves.
I made it all the way through the summer without honking my horn once although I embarrassedly admit that on occasion I have taken to saying ‘honk, honk, honk’ out loud as a way to wait out the movement of the cars in front of me.
Neil and I got to enjoy all the benefits we receive by having visitors fill our hotels, rentals and second homes throughout the summer months. We bought delicious fresh food at the Farmers Market. We ran into people we love but only see in the summer when they visit Ocean City. We rode our bikes on the well-maintained boardwalk and bike paths. What a joy it is to share the bounty of the shore with others when we go forth with the right attitude.
But, as you are, I am breathing a little easier now that Labor Day is behind us. I have actually opened my windows to enjoy the breeze on the few cooler days we’ve experienced. Quieter days are on the horizon. School is now in session and that changes everything.
I especially enjoy going for walks on the beach this time of year when the families with pre-school children come to visit. Watching the little boys challenge the waves with their roars and karate-like moves always makes me laugh. Not to be outdone, the little girls practice their ballet-like gymnastics in the surf visualizing their futures as Olympians. Honestly, I enjoy this time of year at the beach as the very best time of summer.
What a blessing we have received from God that we get to live at the shore. God shows His hand of creation everywhere we look. Have you spotted a whale or dolphin or even a pelican this year? God’s wonderful, ingeniously-designed, creatures live all around us. The birders are now looking forward to the fall migration of the myriad bird species to say nothing of the plentiful Monarch butterflies in my yard this year.
God controls the life of each one of them. What a marvelous gift creation is to us. Look around at the plants, bugs, and wildlife and know that as God makes each one grow and thrive He certainly is doing the same for you and me.
Speaking to His Disciples Jesus said, “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from the will of your Father.” Yes, God is just that attentive to His creation and His creatures and we humans are included.
Jesus followed up with, “You are worth more than many sparrows.” Thankfully, our Father God values us even more dearly than all the rest of His creation. He created each living being with intentional care. He designed us the way He wants us to look and He put the desire for Him in our hearts. We should surely be a people of continuous thanksgiving.
I think often of the various verses in the Bible that show us that all of creation praises God. I especially love the verse in Isaiah 55:12 where it says, “. . . the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.” What a wonderful visual picture of creation celebrating the Creator. Mountains and hill singing of all things!
My imagination is that these actions are similar to listening to our barbershop quartets - the mountains sing bass, the hills sing tenor, and the trees are clapping their praising beat. Those scripture pictures bring me great joy. What glory is all around us that we won’t ever see unless God opens our eyes. Indeed, the whole world is in His hands just as the song tells us.
Let’s take time this season to get out and enjoy the gifts God provides to us. As we walk and swim, visit the zoo, or whale watch, remember all of this is God’s creation and we should be so very thankful. And on a quiet day - just listen to the mountains sing!
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com.