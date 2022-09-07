Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The evening air is cooler and it smells like fall - although that might be due to the leaves falling off early because of the mild drought we’re experiencing. Neil and I now can be found rocking on the porch in the evenings and watching the sunsets while enjoying the milder temperatures.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.