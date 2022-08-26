Simply put, a trust is a legal relationship in which the trustee, who can be you or someone you name, holds legal title to assets and manages them on behalf of the beneficiaries of the trust. Those beneficiaries could include you, your family or your favorite charities. The assets inside the trust could include your home, investment accounts, and more. You can set up the trust so you always have access to the assets at any time. For example, you could sell investments held in the trust to pay college tuition for a child.
Why Your Financial Plan Should Include a Personal Trust
