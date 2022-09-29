Sturdy Savings Bank has announced that Craig DeGenova has joined the Sturdy Savings Bank’s lending team as Senior Vice President/Director of Lending.
As Director of Lending, DeGenova will develop and direct the Bank’s residential, consumer and commercial loan activities. DeGenova brings 30 years of experience in the field of finance to his position, most significantly having served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Team Leader at OceanFirst Bank for the last six years; and Vice President of Commercial Lending at Cape Bank for the three years prior.
“I am excited and proud to join the Sturdy Savings Bank team,” said DeGenova. “I am looking forward to leveraging my contacts, experience and knowledge to support, promote and strengthen the lending and banking relationships in our community.”
“We are excited to welcome Craig to the Sturdy Savings Bank family, and anticipate great contributions from him,” said Sturdy Savings Bank President and CEO Gerald L. Reeves. “Our new Lending Center is in full operation, and we are looking forward to having Craig at the helm.”
DeGenova can be contacted by calling the Sturdy Savings Bank Lending Center in Cape May Court House at 609-463-5240 or e-mailing cdegen@sturdyonline.com.
Sturdy Savings Bank is celebrating 100 years of providing personalized banking services to the communities it serves in Cape May and Atlantic Counties. Founded in 1922, Sturdy Savings Bank’s 100-year legacy has been built on the foundation of providing full-service banking and financing solutions to its customers, and supporting the community with donations, event participation and support.