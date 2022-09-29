Craig DeGenova

Craig DeGenova is Sturdy Savings Bank’s new Director of Lending.  

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sturdy Savings Bank has announced that Craig DeGenova has joined the Sturdy Savings Bank’s lending team as Senior Vice President/Director of Lending.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.