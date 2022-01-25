Sturdy Savings Bank is celebrating 100 years of providing unsurpassed personalized banking services to the communities it serves.
Founded in 1922, Sturdy Savings Bank’s 100-year legacy has been built on the foundation of providing full-service banking and financing solutions to its customers, and supporting the community with donations, event participation and support.
The bank’s 100-year slogan, “Building Your Future, Celebrating Our Past,” illustrates the bank’s commitment to being a catalyst for building wealth, supporting local businesses, and creating a better future for their customers, associates and communities – all while taking time to reflect on their history and past accomplishments.
What started as the Stone Harbor Building and Loan, whose primary purpose was to provide home mortgages to the community, has grown over the past 100 years into 14 full-service banking branches in Cape May County and Somers Point, and Sturdy Financial Services, its investment banking division. Sturdy’s banking solutions and services have advanced dramatically over the last century, all while maintaining a keen focus on meeting customer expectations and innovating for the future.
"We are proud to celebrate our 100-year journey with our customers, employees, and the community," said Gerald R. Reeves, CEO of Sturdy Savings Bank. "We look fondly on our past while remaining focused on delivering a more innovative, diverse, sustainable, customer-focused bank for the future."
A new milestone in that mission will be the opening of the Sturdy Savings Bank Lending Center at 601 South Main Street in Cape May Court House in February 2022. The center will house the bank’s lending, loan servicing, and credit departments. It will be a hub of activity, and a symbol of Sturdy Savings Bank’s continued dedication, prosperity and community service.
To commemorate the 100-year anniversary, the bank's year-long celebration plans include a full year of special events and activities, including:
· A 5K Charity Run;
· Customer Appreciation Week;
· Interactive activities to promote collaboration and public engagement on the Bank’s social media channels.
· A Carnival Day on Administration grounds with rides, games, food and more.
"As we celebrate our 100th Anniversary, we are anticipating the next 100 years. We will remain committed to our mission to continue to grow, change, and innovate,’ added Reeves.
Sturdy Savings Bank serves the community at 14 different locations, including Avalon, Cape May, Cape May Court House, Dennisville, Marmora, North Cape May, North Wildwood, Ocean City, Rio Grande, Somers Point, Stone Harbor, Tuckahoe and Wildwood Crest.
Each of Sturdy Savings Bank’s branches are dedicated to the success of the communities in which they are located. The bank often donates to local organizations and supports schools because it values the development of the youth in the communities it serves.
For more information about Sturdy Savings Bank, visit www.SturdyOnline.com or call 609-463-5220.
Sturdy Savings Bank, Member FDIC is an Equal Housing Lender.