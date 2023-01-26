Greg Matuson Sturdy Savings Bank CEO

Say "howdy" to Sturdy Savings Bank's new CEO and President, Greg Matuson.

Sturdy Savings Bank Chairman of the Board, James M. Fisher, announced the appointment of Gregory M. Matuson as President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 9, 2023.  Matuson succeeds Gerald L. Reeves, who served as President for 15 years. Reeves will remain as a member of the Bank’s Board of Directors.

