Look no further - this property has extensive meadow views in beautiful Cape May. The Large Deck of this three-story townhouse affords the opportunity to enjoys the outdoors and birding activity in the meadow.
This property offers an eat in kitchen with pantry, separate dining room and living room with meadow views. Gas fireplace, powder room, storage closet and a one car attached garage complete the first floor. The second-floor features two large bedrooms, including the master with glorious views, abundant storage space, sitting areas, two full bathrooms and a spacious laundry closet with washer and dryer.
The third floor has two bedrooms and a full bath, one of which has s sloped ceiling with skylight and can be used as an office/den.
Make this your summer home at the meadows on Cape Island, or utilize as an income producing property. Condo amenities include community pool.