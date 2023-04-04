Listing Agent – Chad Robert DeSatnick – 609-780-1986
27 Second Avenue in Historic Cape May is a newer craftsman style 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, built in 2017, situated less than one block from the Cove Beach and the entrance to the South Cape May Meadows.
There is meticulous detail in every aspect of the home with only the highest quality materials chosen. Primary and guest bedrooms on first level and full bathroom have access to the front and back decks. The Open floor plan on the second level has the kitchen, dining area, powder room, and an ocean view front deck.
The secondary guest bed on the third level with full bath has wonderful views of the Delaware Bay and Cape May Point Lighthouse. Custom interior staircases have 2.1/2" solid oak treads with a marine feeling and design.
All Miele appliances for a truly chef inspired kitchen (gas range, fridge, microwave, exhaust hood vent, washer/dryer), and thoughtfully created storage spaces throughout the entire home. Solid wood Bertch kitchen, matching pantry cabinets and Caesar Stone countertops.
Custom vanities in both the primary and guest bathrooms. White Oak hardwood floors throughout, and masterfully crafted tile. A storage shed and under home storage area allows for bicycles, surf boards, kayaks and other personal items.
Crestron wireless control for outdoor lighting, HVAC and security system. With breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, Delaware Bay, the Cape May Point Lighthouse, you can watch the waves roll in, wildlife fly above and marine life swim past.