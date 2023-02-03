This is the one you’ve been waiting for! Enjoy your coffee on the upstairs deck while you watch the sunrise and end the day with dinners on the first-floor deck. Set up Kanam and cornhole, this property has a spacious, lush backyard where you can soak in the beach breezes while you entertain and listen to the ocean. This
5 BR/3.5 BA house is situated on an oversized lot is less than one block to Poverty Beach, sleeps 18 and is suitable for large groups to enjoy together. Located on the residential end of New Jersey Avenue and flanked by Nantucket-style waterfront homes, the house has only had two owners and has been meticulously maintained. Included in the sale are lifestyle comforts, recent updates in the great room and a second-floor bunk room with a futon.
The house offers oversized common areas and voluminous bedrooms, all with TVs included in the sale. Oversized Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Sliders to deck; Open kitchen with counter seating, dining table for 10, 2nd family room with sliders to deck. Deck with dining table and chairs. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet; 2 additional bedrooms with queen beds that share full bathroom; Laundry Room; Powder Room at front entrance. The second floor includes the “Bunk Room” two sets of bunk beds with trundles plus a futon with room to spare. The “Two Queens” room has a private upstairs deck with sweeping ocean views. There is a full bathroom in the hallway in addition to a home office set up in loft.