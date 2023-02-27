Location is highly coveted, just steps away from the beach and convention hall and within walking distance to shopping and dining. The ground level (with elevator access) is the entire footprint of the home providing plenty of room for both parking and storage. The first level is open concept with the kitchen, living room and dining area. There is also a bedroom and full bathroom. The second level has 4 bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom. One of the bedrooms has custom built in bunk beds, perfect for the kids and grandkids.
The laundry room is also located on the second floor. The private master bedroom is located on the third floor and features a walk-in closet, master bath with his and hers vanities, sitting alcove and a separate sitting room with gas fireplace.
This home has it all when it comes to outside living. There is a beautiful front porch, back decks on each level and of course the heated pool with cabana house. There are phenomenal ocean views from the second and third floor. Would be a perfect second home and if you are looking for an investment property, look no further. Excellent rental history. This property grossed $221,000 in 2022 and is always booked solid. This home is being offered fully furnished and turnkey.