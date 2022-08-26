$369,900
3 Beds
1 Bath
Zoned Town Professional
1933 sq. ft.
½ acre lot
This home is listed by Barabara Mehl of Long and Foster Real Estate. For more info, contact Barbara Mehl at Barbara.Mehl@LNF.com or call her at 609-425-0560
This very appealing move-in ready residence provides a plethora of wonderful Cape May County Amenities all within reach! Walk to the well renowned Cape May County Park & Zoo including the romantic and tranquil Duck Pond with Gazebo, Recreation & Picnic Areas, multiple Tennis & Basketball Courts, the newly completed CMC Bike Path, and so much more! Conveniently located by Bus Transportation as well as easy access to GSP. Only 1 mile to Cape May Court House shopping, restaurants, Cape Regional Medical Center, as well as Atlantic Cape Community College!
Just a few minutes drive to "The Seashore at it's Best" with pristine Stone Harbor Beaches to enjoy as well as a myriad of wonderful Resort Attractions! As if the convenience of this location isn't enough, this very special 1/2 Acre, Corner Lot, Residential Property is also ZONED TOWN PROFESSIONAL which provides the possibility of future professional business opportunities for you! Come preview this sprawling Ranch-Style Home and be prepared to enjoy the ease of a one-level living with over 1,900 sq.' of well-designed interior space! You will be welcomed into this lovely home as you enter the living room with fireplace, custom hearth, wood stove and cedar closet.
New carpeting is over the original hardwood flooring, providing the new homeowner with their preferred choice. The living room is open to a spacious family dining area and large country style kitchen with original stainless steel double farm-sink, abundant cabinetry including pantry cabinet, and large center-island. Two good size bedrooms with plenty of closet space also have newer carpet over the original hardwood floors. These bedrooms are conveniently located off of the front living area hallway, with easy access to the over-sized bathroom.
Custom bathroom features include a large cast iron and porcelain soaking tub with shower and ceramic tile surround, luxury vinyl plank flooring and original custom vanity showcased with plenty of natural window light. The main hallway has access to a pull-down attic staircase for attic storage. The hallway also leads to the large, separate and very functional laundry room with backyard access.
There is a multi-purpose room to use as best suits your needs; whetheras a home office, den, nursery or sewing room, you will surely enjoy spending time in this room that is adorned with 3 large windows for natural light. The end of the hallway leads you to your large, private, and beautifully appointed master bedroom with abundant triple closets as well as a separate walk-in, over-sized closet providing plenty of additional space to add an ensuite bathroom if so desired! The large, fully-fenced backyard provides an abundance of outdoor space for activities as well as personal relaxation. This private oasis includes an enclosed outdoor shower, water fountain, multiple patios and abundant flower & vegetable gardens. There is even plenty of room for a pool if so desired!
Originally two lots, now incorporated into one, the over half-acre lot allows plenty of room for a large garage or small pole barn. From the main entrance and custom concrete & paver driveway, that accommodates up to six vehicles, there is also a stone driveway leading your way to additional parking as well as a secondary side access to Route 9. The 20'x10' Storage Shed also located at the rear side yard provides plenty of storage space for outdoor equipment. Access to the full masonry basement is through the rear of house with exterior Bilco doors, where you will find the house mechanics, including a newer furnace, oil tank and water heater.
The large, dry basement also provides the homeowner with a work bench, shelving and plenty of storage space! This very special property will provide the new owners with everything & more that they could desire. Come see why the current owners have had decades of personal fulfillment while raising their family in their "HAVEN" at "One CREST HAVEN Road"