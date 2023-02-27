Lena Recupero

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Marialena “Lena” Recupero, has lived in South Jersey her entire life, first in Washington Township, then Mullica Hill and now in Cape May.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.