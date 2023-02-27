Marialena “Lena” Recupero, has lived in South Jersey her entire life, first in Washington Township, then Mullica Hill and now in Cape May.
sponsored
Featured Agent: Marialena Recupero with deSatnick Real Estate
- From deSatnick Real Estate
-
-
- Comments
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
- Property Transfer Records 2.20.23 through 2.26.23
- Property Transfer Records 2.13.23 through 2.19.23
- Property Transfer Records 2.6.22 through 2.12.23
- Property Transfer Record 1/30/23 to 2/5/23
- Property Transfer Records 1.23.23 to 1.29.23
- Property Transfer Records 1/16/23 through 1/22/23
- Property Transfer Records 1/9/23 through 1/15/23
- Property Transfer Records 1/2/23 through 1/8/23
- Property Transfer Records 12.26.22 through 1.1.23
- Property Transfer Records 12.19.22 to 12.25.22
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: Wildwood, Lower Planning to Sign Off on 5-Mile Dune
- UPDATE: Construction Worker Found Dead After Balcony Collapse
- N. Wildwood Awards 1st Ice Cream Vending ‘Contract’
- Clermont Lodge Clears First Hurdle
- UPDATE: Lower, Wildwood Sign Agreements for Dune Project
- DRBA to Replace 3 100-Car Ferries with 4 75-Car Ferries
- Grand Hotel Proposal Moves from Cape May to Ocean City
- CMCo Corrections Officer to Remain in Jail
- UPDATE: N. Wildwood Facing $12.8M in Fines From DEP
- Stone Harbor Council President Addresses Administrator’s Firing
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - The off shore Wind Turbine projects are using sonar for ocean floor mapping .The Federal government has determined that sonar causes problems for whales as they migrate and feed. There are now in the...
- Stone Harbor - To the people that live on the 104th back bays .do not cry to the town or the workers working on the little bridge going to those houses . You all caused that trouble by building too big of a house...
- Avalon - Some anti-Biden Spouters are willing to believe anything anti-Biden no matter how outlandish or ridiculous. Failing to exercise critical thinking skills, they are vulnerable to being taken in by lies...
- North Wildwood - Notice all the "back the blue" conservatives have nothing to say about the police killing in Philadelphia. The officer was a married father of four young children. Those children will grow...
- Cape May - 6 Arches between the 1st and 2nd arcade looks cluttered and chaotic regardless of state of completion. Now Baldwin is pushing for 15-20 additional? No! This initiative and aesthetic should be voted...