Superb attention to detail and the finest finishes and craftmanship are the hallmarks of this brand-new, single-family home waiting for you and your family. Available immediately, this fully completed, approximately 3,600 square foot home can be yours this summer.
No waiting for construction to be completed, or for a CO. That has all been done for you. You can move right in and enjoy all that Cape May has to offer in one of the most distinguished residences in the city. This fabulous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home was designed by noted local architect DAS Architects and constructed by DL Miner to the highest standards. The result is a spectacular and prestigious private residence which will appeal to even the most detail oriented, discerning homeowners.
This is seashore living at its best! You will absolutely love living here and you will be extremely proud to entertain in all of the splendor of this truly high-end home. Among the many stellar features built into this stunning property are: an open floor plan second level great room availing you of the greater light, air and views where you entertain, a three stop residential elevator servicing all levels of the home, a large, one car garage with an electric car charger, brick paver walkways and driveway, professionally designed and installed landscaping and lighting, multiple sun decks on different sides of the home as well as a large, screened porch off of the great room, perfect for outside dining with the sounds of the ocean, an impressive, state of the art, professionally equipped kitchen with large pantry, a fabulous third level master suite with a beautiful, spacious master bath and two sun decks.
The south facing deck offers glimpses of the ocean, while the north facing deck offers a view across the meadows and toward the harbor.