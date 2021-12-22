NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

723 Jonathan Hoffman Road 

Asking price: $549,900 

3 beds, 1.5 baths  

Location, location, location! This recently remodeled, open-concept rancher sits on a large lot near the Cape May Canal with partial canal views from the front porch. On entering, you are warmly greeted by original hardwood floors, fresh paint and a bright, open floor plan seamlessly connecting the kitchen to the living room and dining room and leading to the inviting den with a full basement, brick fireplace, large windows and sliding glass door.  

The spacious backyard consists of beautiful trees, ample gardening space, a medium sized shed and a patio that provides plenty of space for entertaining. One seller is a NJ licensed real estate agent. 

