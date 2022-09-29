6 Pintail Place is must-see updated Colonial located in the prestigious and highly desirableMickel’sRun Estates community in North Cape May. Built in 2002 this home sits ona86’ x 120’ irregular shaped lot on a quiet cul-de-sac that backs up to wooded land making for a very private backyard. The house features four spacious bedrooms, two recently renovated bathrooms, and one powder bathroom.
As you walk in the home from your front covered porch you are greeted by a welcoming foyer. To the right there is a first-floor bedroom and to the left a half bathroom, laundry room, and access of the oversized two car garage. Alsoon the first-floor is the recently remodeled kitchen, dining room, living room, and a spacious rear den. There’s access from the rear den to the rear deck and above ground pool in the backyard. The backyard backs up to nature and is very private with wooded land behind the property. The asking price is $579,900.
