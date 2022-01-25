Welcome to 41 Tennessee Avenue in Villas. This wonderful house will be the perfect home for you! This single-family home has three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and sits on a 50 x 100 lot.
Entering through the front entrance you are greeted with an enclosed front porch with windows all around. Perfect for a place to relax with your morning coffee or a good book. The spacious living room has a ton of natural light and has a wide opening that leads to the kitchen. You’ll be drawn to the gorgeous slate floor in the kitchen, ample counter space, and there’s plenty of room for a diningtable & chairs.
There is a dedicated laundry room with space for a washer, dryer, and this is where the water heater is located. In the laundry room is a side exterior entrance located on a concrete pad at the end of the driveway. The side concrete pad area is perfect for a BBQ grill and outdoor seating.
Heading back inside the remainder of the house has three full bedrooms and one full bathroom. Two bedrooms are spacious while the third would be perfect for a home office. One of the two bedrooms has rear sliding glass doors out to the backyard. The house is freshly painted with new carpeting in the living room & hall. The entire yard is fully fenced in and there is a large rear deck that spans the entire width of the house.
Reach out to Margaret Bethel today to setup a showing or for additional info! You can reach Margaret direct on her cellat609-408-1012, our office at 609-884-5005, or via email at MBethel@CoastlineRealty.com
