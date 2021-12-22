NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Welcome to 40 Dory Drive! Located just outside the heart of Cape May Court House and in a highly desirable quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac street.  This traditional style two-story single-family home sits on a large 180 x 200 sized lot with a large driveway and an attached two car garage. 

Entering through the front entrance you have a foyer which leads to a formal dining room, two living spaces, the eat-in kitchen, and the stairs to second level.  Also found on the main level is a half bathroom, dedicated utility room, and rear sliding glass doors to the rear deck. 

   Heading upstairs to the second level you will find all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.  One bathroom is shared while the other is part of the master-suite that also has a large walk-in closet.  Moving downstairs and out through the rear sliding glass doors you land on a large rear deck in a fenced in backyard.  The property is partially cleared with many mature shade trees and there are also two detached storage buildings in the backyard.

   40 Dory Drive has long-term tenants who have a lease that runs to the end of June 2022 and they currently pay $2,000 in rent per month.  The property is being conveyed in “as-is” condition.

   For additional information or to schedule a showing. Please reach out to listing agent, Tai Menz - Sales Associate, on his cell at 609-602-8061.  You can also call out office at 609-884-5005 or email him at TaiMenz@CoastlineRealty.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.