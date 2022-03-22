370 Route 47 South in Green Creek has over 32 beautiful acres of land with approximately seven and a half acres of pastured land. The pastured land has horse run-in stalls, water to each of the four pastures, a freshwater pond, and an access road around the farm portion. There’s also a stable setup for 3 horses, a tack shop, and chicken coop. The rear of the property behind the pasture & farm is wooded with federally preserved land on the rear of the property and the southern property edge runs along Green Creek.
The main dwelling on the property has 2 bedrooms upstairs along with a full bathroom on the second level. On the first level there’s an eat-in kitchen, living room, 3 season sun porch, storage area, laundry room, half bathroom, and a front room that is currently a bedroom. Attached to the main dwelling is a two-story accessory building with a separate electric meter that needs updating & repairs. This attached separate living area has a full kitchen, half bathroom, and living room on the first level. The second floor has a full bathroom, bedroom, and a balcony.
Additionally, there is a detached workshop/garage and an additional building currently being used as an art studio on the property. The front portion of 370 Route 47 South is zoned business, and the rear is zone rural conservation. The property is being conveyed strictly in “as-is condition” and all inspections are on the buyer. Information is deemed accurate but should be confirmed by buyer. The asking price is $655,000.
Give listing agent Tai Menz, REALTOR ® Sales Associate, a call at 609-602-8061 for additional information and to schedule a showing! You can also reach Tai at TaiMenz@CoastlineRealty.com or at Coastline Realty’s office number at 609-884-5005.