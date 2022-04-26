Lots of off street parking to go along with a great location, close to the beach. Just two blocks to Congress Hall and three short blocks to the Washington Street Mall. A very popular summer rental property offering a private rear deck for outside dining and a sun deck off of the third floor, which catches ocean breezes all summer long. An exceptionally well maintained and modernized structure still with all of it’s original, historic charm.
Enjoy sitting in your rocking chair on the front porch, with a view of lifeguard headquarters on the Grant Street beach. Or, a family dinner with seating for eighteen at the table. Or, a back yard barbecue with horseshoes after a long day at the beach. No matter how large your family is, you’ll be comfortable and have lots of fun in your personal retreat at Surfside Cottage.
This well cared for beach house will not just offer many years of pleasure to you and your family, and impressive rental income as well. But, because this home has been owned by professional building contractors themselves, the property’s structure, and infrastructure and mechanical systems, have all been improved, updated or replaced in creative ways to make this a very functionally sound investment.
Surfside Cottage at 225 Grant Street is being operated as a very successful summer rental property and has a season full of leases for the summer of 2022. The paver driveways on both sides of the house together easily hold 7 cars.