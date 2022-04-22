4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3,046 sq. ft., 1.19 acres
$589,900
An open house will take place Saturday, April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Welcome home to all that 20 Stagecoach Road offers! This beautifully designed, custom-built home provides farm-style living in a retreat setting with easy access to all that Cape May County offers. The current family has enjoyed a quality lifestyle from this custom, cedar-planked home with multiple living spaces and a backyard oasis with in-ground pool surrounded by nature, wildlife, privacy and pure pleasure!
Upon entering the front horseshoe driveway, adorned with familiar and unique plantings, you are struck by the myriad amenities this very special property offers. The brick walkway beckons you or your guests to the front door. Upon entry, the interior of this home embraces you with a fulfilling blend of warmth from the beautiful wide-planked wood flooring to the massive, full-length brick and bluestone hearth of the glass-front, wood-burning fireplace, along with multiple large windows as well as custom woodwork and trim throughout.
Off the foyer you will find your own use for two separate living rooms, one currently being enjoyed as a den/sewing room and the other as a home-office with library doors for quiet thoughts and privacy. The entry hall provides just one of the many bountiful interior closets before entering the heart of the home. Here you discover the farm-style kitchen w/ double sinks and butcher block counters – a delightful culinary retreat.
Adjoining the kitchen is a chef's pantry with incredible storage, a laundry center, as well as powder room for easy access off of the side & back entrances. The gourmet cook will delight with the pass-through window from kitchen into one of the two dining rooms. The first dining area provides plenty of space for easy meals, while the additional very large dining room is just beyond the fireplaced Great Room.
The floor-to-ceiling windows of the large dining room showcases the natural surroundings of the very private backyard. French doors on three sides of this room create easy flow for entertaining large groups - connecting to the large (30'x18') deck and a cozy screened porch w/ tile floors and a burlap-accented ceiling with fan for balmy summer nights! The four good-sized upstairs bedrooms include two with large walk-in closets. The large master bedroom includes a full bathroom with luxury vinyl plank flooring.
The second full hallway bathroom also includes water-proof flooring and walk-in closet. If you want a home that has abundant storage, including easy access to additional attic storage, then this is your home. Speaking of storage, a partial basement contains household mechanical systems, and an incredibly clean easy-access and lighted crawl space. The long side driveway offers access to a 2.5-car garage, along with ample outdoor parking and a gated entrance into your fenced-in back yard. The oversized insulated garage with ceiling fan and windows, provides extra space for a shop or tons of storage with abundant shelving.
There is also a storage shed for garden tools & recreational gear. Between the rear driveway and the large, shaded outdoor deck there is a large outdoor shower for after the beach or anytime. You will be especially enticed with the refreshing in-ground swimming pool and hot-tub spa that is surrounded by a sunny patio, multiple flowers & plantings, raised vegetable & herb gardens, fruit trees, grapevines, as well as a private backyard with walking path through your wooded land. For the naturalist, there is also a seasonal hoop-style green house, compost area, rain barrel, and even a chicken coop to provide for an organic lifestyle.
You will see for yourself that this home was designed for a wonderful family lifestyle as well as comfortable entertaining for today's discerning buyer and home owner. If your heart's desire is to live in a retreat-like setting but still have easy access to all near-by amenities, including just 15 minutes into Stone Harbor's pristine beaches, then this is the home for you ... Welcome home!
