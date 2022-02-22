The House of the Black Dog located at 1385 Washington Street in Cape May, NJ just hit the market! This unique, one-of-a-kind property has a total of 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 3 full kitchens! There’s ample off-street parking and yard space given the large 85x100 lot size. 1385 Washington has a main house and a detached garage with a year-round living space located above the garage. The asking price is $949,000.
The main house on the property features mahogany hardwood and copper tiled ceilings throughout much of the home. The first level has a fully equipped kitchen, one bedroom & bathroom, living room, and dining room. The second floor has four bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, and a second fully equipped kitchen. The main house also has a full basement.
Outside at the rear of the property is a stone patio that sits between the main house and detached garage. The garage has a year-round one-bedroom suite located above. The one-bedroom garage suite has a living room, fully equipped kitchen, full bathroom, and one bedroom.
1385 Washington Street is located close to Cape May’s Marina and popular restaurants such as the Lobster House & Lucky Bones. Give Edward Connolly a call at 609-602-3089, our office at 609-884-5005, or email at Ed@CoastlineRealty.com for additional info and to setup an appointment!