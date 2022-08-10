Here’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one orbothbeachfront properties in Cape May!
1015 Beach Avenue and 1021 Beach Avenue are located side-by-side and have the view of your dreams looking out at the Atlantic Ocean. 1021 Beach was custom-built in 2009 with 4 levels, a high-end tech system throughout, and approximately 3,812 square feet of living space. 1015 Beach Avenue has a rare block-to-block lot spanning Beach Avenue to Stockton Avenue, a 3-level home which includes a finished basement, and a detached garage with living quarters plus an all-season picnic house.
When you arrive at 1015 Beach Avenue you are greeted with a fenced in front yard with manicured garden beds as you walk up to the covered porch that looks out at the ocean. Entering the home, you have a four-season room that leads to the main living area of the main house. This main level has the living room, a foyer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms, and one full bathroom. In the kitchen is the access to the finished basement that spans the entire footprint of the main house. The basement is currently set up as a game room along with a full bathroom, laundry room, an office, and a utility room for the HVAC system.
Heading to the top level of the main house from the staircase in the living room you have three bedrooms and two full bedrooms. There are spectacular views from the two ocean facing bedrooms that share an open-air deck. The master bedroom has its own private full bathroom, and the other two bedrooms share the other full bathroom on this level. Outside behind the main house is the detached garage and all-season picnic house. The detached garage has a stone driveway that connects to Stockton Avenue and on the second level of the garage are living quarters. The asking price for 1015 Beach Avenue is $5,500,000.