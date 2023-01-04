William Robinson

William Robinson III is a full-time police officer and wants to help people make sound real estate decisions. 

William “Will” Robinson is a Cape May County local who grew up in Middle Township. Will graduated from Greensboro College in Greensboro, NC, and received a BA in Criminal Justice. He is currently serving our community as a Police Officer in the Borough of Avalon and has been for over 12 years.

