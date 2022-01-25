Theresa Senico

Theresa Senico pictured with one of her pet bulldogs.

Theresa was born and raised in Villas. She grew up playing in neighboring backyards right on the beach of the Delaware Bay; she says that she lived a truly ideal childhood.  

She graduated from Stockton State University in 1991 with a degree in finance, and after a few years of getting her feet wet in the working world, she obtained her real estate license in 1997 and went to work for her dad at Apex Realty.  

She enjoyed 23 years of a sales there and recently joined the deSatnick team.  

As a child, her family owned a well-known establishment in Villas, Dan's Luncheonette. Between the family businesses and growing up locally she established many reliable contacts and strong relationships which have been the basis for her rewarding sales history.  

Years of experience, knowledge of the area and the industry combined with accountability and genuine concern for her clients allowed her a fortuitous history in real estate sales.  

Some fun facts about Theresa: bulldog lover, Olympic lifter (she pretends) and she has a green thumb.  

She is a:  

· Graduate of Realtor Institute, 2003  

· Lifetime Member of the Distinguished Sales Club  

· CMCAR Board of Directors, 2015  

· Circle of Excellence Sales Award recipient, consecutive 2003-2020  

Theresa Senico can be contacted in the office 609.886.6000, directly 609.408.4655 or via email at TSenico@deSatnickRealEstate.com 

deSatnick Real Estate, LLC is located at 1001 Lafayette Street, Cape May and 901 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood. For more information, call or visit www.deSatnickRealEstate.com

