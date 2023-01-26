Coastline Realty in Cape May is pleased to announce the addition of the newest Coastline team member: Ryan Downes, a Realtor® Sales Associate.
Ryan is a lifelong resident of the Cape May area and graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School. He is a local independent business owner, and with his family's strong ties to the community, Ryan has a wealth of information about Cape May County. He is distinguished and detailed-oriented, traits which will represent his clients well.
Ryan is the owner/operator of RAD Auto Detailing in Rio Grande. He strives to make others happy. Founded in 2021, RAD Auto Detailing is quickly growing as one of the premier auto detailing companies in Cape May County. This is because of the expertise they bring to their clients through Ryan the rest of RAD's skilled employees. As a real estate agent, Ryan plans on bringing this same level of service and care for detail that he has become known for.
Ryan’s passion for business stems from his parents, who own and operate Cape Winds Florist in West Cape May. Ryan’s parents have lived in the Cape May area for over thirty years. They raised their three sons in a place they are proud to call home while also providing their services to the surrounding communities.
Ryan is engaged to his high school love, Ashlie Campbell, with whom he has spent the past twelve years and whose family also has strong ties to the community. With his deep roots to the community, his critical local knowledge, and a work ethic that comes from growing up in a family business, Ryan is ready to bring this wealth of knowledge to his clients in real estate.
In Ryan’s free time, he spends his time playing and watching sports with his friends and family.
He is specifically fascinated with anything and everything that has to do with Philadelphia-based sports teams. Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, Phillies, you name it. Outside of his passion for sports, Ryan enjoys traveling with his fiancé Ashlie and researching ways to expand his business knowledge to improve his craft.
Ryan is excited to join the Coastline Realty family and looks forward to helping others find their dream homes.