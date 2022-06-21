Maryann Reed, Salesperson, Maryann is a recently retired teacher. She taught at the Annette Castiglione Early Childhood Center in Bellmawr NJ. She sees retirement as an opportunity to pursue a new adventure – one that combines her love of the shore along with her keen interest in real estate. Maryann is very excited to begin her new career as a Salesperson with the deSatnick Real Estate family.
The Wildwood area is one that Maryann knows well. Her family has spent every summer in the Wildwoods since the mid-1960s. Their first family home was built by her dad in West Wildwood. Adding to the sentimental value of the shore, she met her husband John there. Without a doubt, their love of the shore lives on today.
Currently, John and Maryann are enjoying their home in North Wildwood along with their four grown children, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and their rescue pup, Philly.
It is this love of the shore that Maryann desires to share with others. Whether you are looking to rent or buy, she is most excited to assist you in finding that perfect place – one where you can begin making memories of your own. Memories made at the shore last a lifetime!
