Coastline Realty in Cape May is happy to announce the addition of the newest Coastline team member, Jacki Sop, Realtor® Sales Associate. Jacki is a full-time resident in Delco, Pennsylvania; but after enjoying the Jersey Shore for years, she purchased her dream home in Villas, NJ with her husband Frank and son Zachary.
Jacki has been a full-time Realtor for almost 28 years and is a graduate of Temple University. She has enjoyed being a Quality Service award winner who believes in professional service with a personal touch. Every client becomes like family, because Jacki strives to be your Realtor for Life, and she is not kidding! She now enjoys working with the children of some of her first clients!
Over the years Jacki has studied for designations and continues to improve her knowledge of the real estate profession. Jacki has earned the Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), and Graduate of Realtor Institute (GRI) designations. She takes continuing her real estate studies seriously, so that she is up to date with current trends that help her clients become homeowners.
Her long career in Real Estate has made her familiar not only with buying and selling for personal use, but also for an investment property. She has bought and sold several income producing properties over the years and can help you develop a real estate portfolio, as well. Jacki is excitedly looking forward to helping you buy a vacation home or second home at the Jersey Shore that you will love as much as she and her family love theirs.
If you are looking for a home at the Jersey Shore, Jacki is looking forward to helping you make that dream a reality. Contact her at Coastline Realty (609) 884-5005, directly on her cell at (610) 656-5105, or email her at jacki@coastlinerealty.com.