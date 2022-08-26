Jacki Sop

Jacki Sop is one of this month's featured agents.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Coastline Realty in Cape May is happy to announce the addition of the newest Coastline team member, Jacki Sop, Realtor® Sales Associate. Jacki is a full-time resident in Delco, Pennsylvania; but after enjoying the Jersey Shore for years, she purchased her dream home in Villas, NJ with her husband Frank and son Zachary.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.