Deborah Colubiale

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Deborah is a seasoned Real Estate Agent acquiring her license in 2001, and subsequently has earned many other designations and certifications along with her broker’s license in 2007. Deborah offers a wealth of knowledge to her clients.  

She works hard for clients making sure that they are satisfied when buying or selling their home. Deborah has been a Circle of Excellence Awards recipient for the past 12 years and earned the Lifetime Distinguish Membership Award. She currently is serving a 2-year term for the Cape May County Board of Realtors as a director.  

Deborah lived in North Cape May for more than 38 years with her husband, retired school teacher James Colubiale but now resides in Wildwood Crest. Deborah is a mother of two sons Vincent and Anthony and is the proud Grandmother to Michael, Ryan and Isla. Deborah loves all the aspects of the real estate industry.  

She has a love for photography and “kindness” rock painting! When you hire Deborah to represent you as a buyer’s agent or sellers’ agent you are in good hands with her knowledge and expertise.  

Deborah Colubiale can be contacted in the office 609.886.6000, directly 609.408.3679 or via email at DColubiale@deSatnickRealEstate.com 

deSatnick Real Estate, LLC is located at 1001 Lafayette Street, Cape May, 901 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood and 2505 Bayshore Road, Unit 1, Lower Township. For more information, call or visit www.deSatnickRealEstate.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.