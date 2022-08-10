Daniel Senico

Daniel Senico, GRI, Broker Salesperson, has been selling real estate in the Cape May County Community for over 40 years. Dan grew up in the area and was in the first class to graduate from Lower Cape May Regional High School. In January of 1980, Dan opened the doors of Apex Realty in Lower Township with Ellery Bowman, an icon of a businessperson and a real estate developer. In 1996 Dan became the broker of record for Apex Realty and led the company to become a leader in real estate transactions in the Cape May County Community. In November 2021, Dan sold Apex Realty to DeSatnick Real Estate, and continues to offer his considerable knowledge and experience as a salesperson to buyers and sellers in the area. Dan has been a member of the Lower Township Planning Board for over 35 years. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Cape May County Board of Realtors and was honored as the Businessperson of the Year by Lower Township in 2020. Dan enjoys golf, and is an avid sports fan, but his greatest love is for his family. He feels so fortunate to have been able to raise his children in this beautiful community.  

