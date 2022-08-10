Daniel Senico, GRI, Broker Salesperson, has been selling real estate in the Cape May County Community for over 40 years. Dan grew up in the area and was in the first class to graduate from Lower Cape May Regional High School. In January of 1980, Dan opened the doors of Apex Realty in Lower Township with Ellery Bowman, an icon of a businessperson and a real estate developer. In 1996 Dan became the broker of record for Apex Realty and led the company to become a leader in real estate transactions in the Cape May County Community. In November 2021, Dan sold Apex Realty to DeSatnick Real Estate, and continues to offer his considerable knowledge and experience as a salesperson to buyers and sellers in the area. Dan has been a member of the Lower Township Planning Board for over 35 years. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Cape May County Board of Realtors and was honored as the Businessperson of the Year by Lower Township in 2020. Dan enjoys golf, and is an avid sports fan, but his greatest love is for his family. He feels so fortunate to have been able to raise his children in this beautiful community.
Featured Agent: Daniel Senico with DeSatnick Real Estate
- From DeSatnick Real Estate
-
-
- Comments
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
- Property Transfer Records 8/1/2022 through 8/7/2022
- Property Transfer Records 7.25.22 though 7.31.22
- Property Transfer Records 7.18.22 through 7.24.22
- Property Transfer Records 7/11/22 through 7/17/22
- Property Transfer Records 7/4/22 through 7/10/22
- Property Transfer Records 6/27/22 to 7/3/22
- Property Transfer Records 6/20/22 - 6/26/22
- Property Transfer Records 6/13/22 to 6/19/22
- Property Transfer Records 6/6/22 through 6/12/22
- Property Transfer Records 5/30/22 - 6/5/22
Most Popular
Articles
- Whitesboro Man Arrested for Child Porn, Sexual Assault of a Minor
- Mayor: Back Passing is ‘Bankrupting’ N. Wildwood Projects
- How Much Do Town Administrators Make?
- Former Ocean City Teacher Sentenced for Sex with Student
- Family Celebrates 75 Years Visiting Stone Harbor
- Brewer Claims 'Shore Tea' Drink Idea Was Stolen
- Cape May Solicitor Reverses Opinion on Liquor License Transfer Vote
- Indictments Filed Aug. 2
- 1 Airlifted, Multiple Injuries in Dennis Crash
- State Seeks Volunteers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - We were played for fools by Trump! Republicans need to UNITE around a Presidential candidate who loves this country more than himself - otherwise we will lose again to the Democrats.
- Villas - I am a senior citizen who voted for Trump both times. But now I see the Biden administration doing wonderful things. FINALLY something has been done to help us seniors with drug prices. This will...
- Cape May County - Maybe our biggest problem is we’re the captains of ships without rudders.
- Wildwood Crest - What an embarrassment! We provide free concerts to showcase Centennial Park, bringing in hundreds of locals and visitors alike. The flower beds are not only unsightly .The weeds are out of control...
- Court House - Why can't the special services aquatic facility put the lane lines in the pool for lap swim? A year ago the lifeguards put them in. Now they don't. Why?