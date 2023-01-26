Cristina Patton

Cristina Patton is the friendly front-desk manager at deSatnick, and one of month's featured real estate agents.

Cristina Patton is the Front Desk Manager for deSatnick Real Estate. During the week, you can find Cristina answering customers phone calls, managing check-ins and check-outs, helping with landlord/tenant issues as well as some administrative tasks.  

