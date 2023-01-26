Cristina Patton is the Front Desk Manager for deSatnick Real Estate. During the week, you can find Cristina answering customers phone calls, managing check-ins and check-outs, helping with landlord/tenant issues as well as some administrative tasks.
sponsored
Featured Agent: Cristina Patton, Salesperson with deSatnick
- From deSatnick Real Estate
-
-
- Comments
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
- Property Transfer Records 1/16/23 through 1/22/23
- Property Transfer Records 1/9/23 through 1/15/23
- Property Transfer Records 1/2/23 through 1/8/23
- Property Transfer Records 12.26.22 through 1.1.23
- Property Transfer Records 12.19.22 to 12.25.22
- Property Transfer Records 12.12.22 through 12.18.22
- Property Transfer Records 12/5/22 through 12/11/22
- Property Transfer Records 11.24.22 through 12.4.22
- Property Transfer Records 11/21/22 through 11/27/22
- Property Transfer Records 11.14.22 through 11.20.22
Most Popular
Articles
- Route 9 Closed Briefly While Police Respond to Suicidal Man
- Pa. Woman Charged in Parents’ Murder Has Ties to Sea Isle City
- MudHen Hospitality Changing the Face of Downtown Wildwood
- Upper Board Responds to Media Coverage About Former Superintendent's Severance Package
- Former Ocean City Lifeguard Indicted on Sexual Assault Charges
- Coyotes Are Everywhere in NJ, Even on Your Street
- Middle Honors 3 Retiring Employees
- Indictments Filed Jan. 24
- UPDATE: Lentz Blocked from Sitting on Ocean City’s School Board
- Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Brewery
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - With regards to public restrooms on the Promenade, what happened to the restrooms at the beach tag building next to Convention Hall? This was presented years ago and I believe agreed to move forward...
- North Wildwood - Donald Trump just slammed the U.S. decision to send tanks to Ukraine, calling the effort to repel the Russian invasion a crazy war. Don't forget that it was Trump, who cheered Putin as a “...
- Wildwood - Reading the article in The Herald on how the Mud Hen Hospitality plans to change the face of downtown Wildwood. I like the enthusiasm, but before this happens, the City of Wildwood needs to clean up...
- Cape May Beach - I can't help but laugh every time I see a bumper sticker that says "Socialism S--ks", or a "conservative" warning of the dangers of becoming a socialist society. I guess...
- Cape May - Here is a good way to fix the VA medical system to better care for our Vets. Politicians and government workers receive private healthcare plans as part of their perks. The government has a...