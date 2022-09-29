Don Daigle

Don Daigle

 JULESPORTRAIT

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

When the market is going up, it’s easy for investors to think they’re more comfortable with risk than they actually are. Eventually, volatility returns and stocks go into a swoon. That’s often when people discover their true risk tolerance.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.