Crest Savings Bank Court House

Crest Savings Bank’s new location in Court House is a new full-service branch located on S. Main Street. 

Crest Savings Bank is very excited to announce that we have officially opened a branch location in Cape May Court House. Our newly constructed Court House Financial Center includes a full-service branch and drive thru with a wide range of deposit, lending and wealth management products and services for both personal and business customers. Since 1919, our priority is to provide personalized service, convenient locations and local decision making as well as bank products designed to meet the needs of our community.  

We hope you will visit our state-of-the-art office in Cape May Court House and meet the experienced, knowledgeable, and friendly staff. Relationship Manager, Amanda Malkowski, Customer Experience Manager Kelli Harkins, and Customer Experience Specialist, Jasmine Batzell will take the time to understand your financial needs and make sure you have the best solutions possible.  

The Board of Directors and Management Team understand that having a branch where you can speak to someone face to face is vital, but they also recognize that the way you bank is always evolving. This is why Crest Savings offers internet banking, mobile banking, mobile remote deposit, deposit ATMs, card management and more. If you would like demonstrations on any of our Express Banking solutions or you just want to discuss financial matters, we are here to help. We strive to provide you Big Bank Products with Community Bank Service.  

Stop by the Cape May Court House office today located in the 302 South Main Street, Cape May Court House. Where other banks have branches, we have roots in the community. Come over and experience the difference 100+ Years of banking provides. 

Cape May Court House Financial Center  

302 S Main Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210  

609.463.6331 - www.crestsavings.bank 

Lobby: Monday- Friday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Saturday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, Sunday: Closed  

Drive Thru: Monday- Thursday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Friday: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm, Saturday: 8:30 am to 1:00 pm, Sunday: Closed  

ATM Machine: 24/7 with Cash and Check Depositing capabilities.

