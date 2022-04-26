Coastline Realty in Cape May is happy to announce the addition of the newest Coastline family member, Michelle Hunt, REALTOR® Sales Associate. She was born and raised in Cape May where she has resided for 45 years with her husband of 27 years, David Hunt. They have three beautiful daughters, Arial, Ashley, and Alexis and four grandchildren, Marcus Jr., Ethan, Quinten, and Sadie Mae.
Michelle’s passion and knowledge of real estate goes beyond selling you a house or listing your current home. She was formally a title agent for 8 years and has currently been a legal assistant since August of 2007. She has used her extensive knowledge to help her family navigate their way through the process of buying and selling their own homes multiple times. She loves following the real estate market and has enjoyed seeing the growth our area has had over the years. She believes there is no place like what she gets to call home.
Michelle has now obtained her real estate license this year so she can spread her knowledge further than her family. Michelle hopes to help you take the next step to either sell your current home and create a new experience or buy your dream home so YOU can experience everything she gets to experience everyday living in this beautiful place she calls home. Michelle can’t wait to see the memories you make and the smile on your face over the years to come!
Michelle is excited to be a part of the Coastline team and is looking forward to expanding her Real Estate career at Coastline Realty. Michelle can be contacted directly on her cell at (609) 780-4576, in the office (609) 884-5005, or via email at Michelle@CoastlineRealty.com