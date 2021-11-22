NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

206 Seacrest Lane, Rio Grande. 3 Bedrooms – 2.5 Bathrooms. Asking Price; $365,000.  

From Jersey Cape Realty 

This 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhome has been meticulously maintained and is move in ready. On the first floor you will find a modern kitchen, open concept living area with vaulted ceilings, dining room, powder room, a bright and airy sunroom, master bedroom with tray ceiling and large upgraded master bath.  

The second floor features two additional bedrooms, full bathroom and a large loft area, which provides an additional living space. There is an attached one car garage with built in cabinetry for storage. The community clubhouse offers a swimming pool, large gathering space, game room and exercise room. Chandelier in dining room is excluded and will be removed prior to closing. One time capital contribution fee of $1,500 to be paid by the buyer at closing. Make your appointment today to see this beautiful home!

