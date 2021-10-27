NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

8 Saddlewood Dr., Court House 

5 Bedrooms, 4.1 Bathrooms 

$725,000 

Savor life in this exquisite custom-built home with spacious mother-in-law quarters that have their own private entrance. The home is located in a desirable neighborhood. As you enter the foyer, it gracefully offers two separate French doors. On the right, you enter the newly refinished dining room, and to the left is a den/office. 

Enter through the foyer to a bright and open living room with DBL slider doors that give you access to the rear deck that sprawls across the length of the home's rear.  

The home features a first-floor master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, slider to a private deck, master bath with walk-in closets, DBL sink vanity, custom tile and marble throughout, and dual-head tiled shower.  

The home has the kitchen of your dreams boasting custom cabinetry, pop-up gas range, double sink, center island, wet bar, and separate prep area that looks out over the back deck and yard.  

There's also a huge recreation room with custom stamped concrete flooring, a gas fireplace with a custom mantle, and a bar.  

This unique home has several extra features that there is not enough space to describe everything. This is truly a must-see home to appreciate.  

Square footage is taken from the tax records.  

Apex Realty is located at 2505 Bayshore Rd # 1, Villas, NJ 08251. For more information, call (609) 886-6000 or visit www.apexrealestate.com. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.