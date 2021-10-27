8 Saddlewood Dr., Court House
5 Bedrooms, 4.1 Bathrooms
$725,000
Savor life in this exquisite custom-built home with spacious mother-in-law quarters that have their own private entrance. The home is located in a desirable neighborhood. As you enter the foyer, it gracefully offers two separate French doors. On the right, you enter the newly refinished dining room, and to the left is a den/office.
Enter through the foyer to a bright and open living room with DBL slider doors that give you access to the rear deck that sprawls across the length of the home's rear.
The home features a first-floor master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, slider to a private deck, master bath with walk-in closets, DBL sink vanity, custom tile and marble throughout, and dual-head tiled shower.
The home has the kitchen of your dreams boasting custom cabinetry, pop-up gas range, double sink, center island, wet bar, and separate prep area that looks out over the back deck and yard.
There's also a huge recreation room with custom stamped concrete flooring, a gas fireplace with a custom mantle, and a bar.
This unique home has several extra features that there is not enough space to describe everything. This is truly a must-see home to appreciate.
Square footage is taken from the tax records.
